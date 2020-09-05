Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes To Wife Amaal Wins The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya, are one of the most-loved couples of the Malayalam film industry. The charming actor and his wife have always set major couple goals with their togetherness. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is now winning the internet with his lovely birthday wishes for lovely wife Amaal.

The actor-producer recently took to his official social media pages, to share some unseen pictures with Amaal, to wish her on her birthday. Dulquer Salmaan thanked his dear 'Am' for being his pillar strength and giving him their daughter Mariam. He also stated that spending time with Amaal and their little Marie is the best thing that happened to him from the lockdown started.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's industry friends, including actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, his wife Supriya Menon, actress Nazriya Nazim, wished the star wife on her birthday, through their respective social media pages. Prithviraj and Supriya shared a special picture clicked with Dulquer and Amaal on Supriya's birthday bash, on their social media pages. Nazriya, on the other hand, shared a couple of selfies with Amaal to wish her.