      Fahadh Faasil: 'Malayalam Cinema Of The 80s Influenced Me A Lot'

      Fahadh Faasil is unarguably one of the finest talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. The actor, who strongly believes that his films should speak for him, rarely gives interviews. However, Fahadh Faasil recently had an exclusive chat with one of the leading entertainment online portals of India, and revealed his unseen side.

      In the interview, the Trance actor opened up about the actors and films that influenced him to become the actor he is. Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil revealed that the Malayalam cinema of the 1980s has a great influence on him. The actor stated that the actors and films from the Malayalam film industry of the 80s were way ahead their time.

      Fahadh Faasil: Malayalam Cinema Of 80s Influenced Me A Lot

      Fahadh Faasil also stated that he is greatly influenced by the films of the legendary directors Padmarajan and Bharathan. When it comes to the actors, the National award-winner consider the superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, veteran actors Thilakan, and Nedumudi Venu, the finest among the lot.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
