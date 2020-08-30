Fahadh Faasil To Join Hands With Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Team Once Again!

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winner is one of the rare actors who never sticks into a comfort zone when it comes to choosing films. The talented actor has signed a couple of experimental projects amidst lockdown, including the highly anticipated C U Soon. Now, the reports suggest that Fahadh Faasil is all set to team up with the Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum team once again.

If the reports are to be true, Fahadh will soon join hands with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran once again for a new project. The reports suggest that the trio is teaming up for a new project, as their another collaboration, Thankam is currently delayed due to the lockdown.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the actor-director-writer trio's new project, the sources suggest that the project will be completely shot inside Kerala.