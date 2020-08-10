Miya George: 'Lockdown Helped Me To Bond With My Fiance'

Miya George, the popular actress is all set to enter the wedlock soon. The Driving License actress will soon tie the knot with Ashwin Philip, a Kochi-based businessman. In a recent interview given to a popular daily, Miya George revealed how the lockdown helped her to bond with her fiance.

According to Miya, both she and her fiance Ashwin Philip wanted to have some time to talk to each other before marriage, as it is an arranged match. Both of them feel that it is important to have a good friendship with each other, as it is the foundation to a good marriage. Now, Miya and Ashwin have enough time to bond with each other due to the lockdown.

The actress remarks that it wouldn't have been possible in a normal scenario, as she will be busy with her shooting, and Ashwin will be concentrating on his business. But now, both of them have plenty of free time, which is helping them in understanding each other, as well as preparing for their big day.

Coming to Ashwin, Miya revealed that he is an extremely genuine and straightforward person. According to the actress, she is someone who cannot say no to the people around her. But Ashwin, on the other hand, is very frank about what he likes and dislikes. Miya stated that this is one quality that she loves the most about her fiance.