Nazriya Nazim’s Birthday Wish For Hubby Fahadh Faasil Is All Things Love!

Nazriya Nazim is undeniably one of the best actresses of M-town who can ace any role with perfection, and bring in a cuteness factor to all of them. Though the actress' wedding with actor Fahadh Faasil had everyone raising their eyebrows because of their age difference, the duo proved to be the best match made in heaven and eventually became the favourites of many.

Well today, on the occasion of Fahadh's birthday, the adorable actress penned a heartfelt note for her hubby with pictures of them. In the note, Nazriya penned that there is nothing she would want to change about him and added that she is thankful to god as he is not on social media to read her cheesy lines. She wrote, "I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me ....🖤u have all my heart. There is not one thing I would change about u....(I know that's not what u think 😜n thank god ur not on social media reading my cheesy lines)but really ...not one thing I would change about u...The way u are is so real....Oh my god I love it 😻."

Nazriya added that she didn't know that they would be good friends after she fell in love with him, though it is usually the other way around. The Ohm Shanthi Oshaana actress wrote," I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it's usually the other way around)but with u everything's been different ..To the kindest man I know To the most genuine man I know To the most caring man I know... To MY MAN... Happy birthday Shanu 😘😘 I love u more than life itself !!."

Well, her delightful message for her husband is too adorable to miss and has indeed made netizens go aww.

On the work front, the duo was last seen on-screen for the psychological drama Trance, directed and bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Mahesh Narayan's crime drama titled Malik.

