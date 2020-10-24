Mohanlal's Drishyam 2: Director Jeethu Joseph Makes A Major Revelation About The Release

Drishyam 2, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema right now. Recently, it was speculated that Drishyam 2 might go the OTT way, considering the coronavirus threat. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph finally made a major revelation about the release of the Mohanlal starrer.

Interestingly, the filmmaker revealed that the team is yet to make a decision on the release of Drishyam 2. However, it is noticeable that Jeethu Joseph did not brush off the possibilities of an OTT release, in the interview.

As reported earlier, Drishyam 2 will be a continuation of its prequel Drishyam and revolves around the lives of the central character George Kutty and his family members. But this time, there are no more killings involved, like the first installment. Expectations are riding high on the project, as the first part has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal will reprise the much-celebrated character George Kutty in Drishyam 2. Meena, the popular actress will once again appear George Kutty's wife Rani. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will return as the couple's daughters. The other prominent faces of Drishyam, including Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Neeraj Madhav, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Sreekumar, Aneesh G Menon, and so will reprise their characters in the sequel. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.