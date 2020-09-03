Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Start Rolling On September 14, Confirms Producer Antony Perumbavoor

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starring Jeethu Joseph directorial will start rolling on September 14, Monday. The reports were officially confirmed by the producer Antony Perumbavoor, through a recent official statement. The first schedule of Drishyam 2 will be completely shot at Kochi, following all the lockdown regulations.

The movie, which will be a continuation of Drishyam, will depict how the lives of George Kutty, wife Rani, and their daughters evolved over the years. Even though Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph had discussed the possibilities of a sequel long back and developed the story idea, the director penned the script amidst lockdown.

Meena, the popular actress will once again play George Kutty's wife Rani, while Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil return as the couple's daughters. The original supporting cast of Drishyam, including Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Neeraj Madhav, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Aneesh G Menon, and others and reportedly a part of the sequel. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.