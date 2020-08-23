Mohanlal's New Still In Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Look Goes Viral!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to play the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV, in the upcoming movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The superstar recently revealed an unseen picture of himself in a unique get-up, on his social media pages. The sources are now suggesting that it is one of the looks that Mohanlal will be sporting in the Priyadarshan directorial.

As reported earlier, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now postponed to 2021, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are aiming for a solo release for the movie with a record number of theaters. While considering the current situation, it will take at least another year for the film industry to come back to its normal state. In that case, it is impossible for the Mohanlal starrer to hit the theaters anytime soon.

Pranav Mohanlal, his young actor, and son of Mohanlal, plays the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The Mohanlal starrer is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.