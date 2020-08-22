Mammootty Birthday CDP Is Launched By Prithviraj Sukumaran & Other Malayalam Celebs!

The much-awaited Mammootty birthday CDP is finally here. The popular Malayalam celebrities, including actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, actors Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, director B Unnikrishnan and so on launched the Mammootty CDP through their official social media pages, recently. The common DP has been launched as a part of the megastar's 69th birthday celebration.

As per the latest updates, the Mammootty birthday CDP and the hashtag #MammukkaBdayCDP have crossed 200 K retweets within the first hour of its release. The sources suggest that the fans of the megastar are planning to make their idol trend on all social media platforms on September 6 and 7, 2020.

To the uninitiated, Mammootty is all set to celebrate his 69th birthday on September 7, 2020, Monday. According to the reports, the megastar is planning to have an intimate birthday celebration this year amidst his immediate family members and very close friends. However, Mammootty fans are planning to conduct special charity programs across Kerala, on the special day.

Coming to his acting career, Mammootty is totally busy with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As always, the megastar is still the busiest actor in the Malayalam film industry and has already signed a couple of new projects. However, according to his son Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty is now planning to establish a new personal record by staying at home for over 150 days in a row.

The sources suggest that Mammootty will simultaneously shoot for the two of his most-awaited projects, Amal Neerad's Bilal and K Madhu-SN Swamy duo's CBI 5, once the world comes back to normalcy. One and The Priest, his much-awaited projects, will hit the screens once the theaters reopen.

