Prithviraj Sukumaran To Kickstart The Rathish Ambat-Murali Gopy Project In 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is the new busy bee of Malayalam cinema. The multi-faceted talent is totally busy in his career and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play the lead role in the second outing of Rathish Ambat, the Kammara Sambhavam fame director.

The untitled venture, which is said to be a complete action thriller, is penned by the popular actor-writer Murali Gopy. Recently, the scriptwriter took to his social media pages and posted a selfie with director Ratish Ambat, and confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will start rolling by the beginning of 2021.

In that case, the untitled venture will mark Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Ratish Ambat, who is also a leading ad filmmaker. The project will also mark yet another association of the Prithviraj-Murali Gopy duo, who has earlier collaborated for the movies Tiyaan and the actor's directorial debut Lucifer. It is also the second collaboration for Rathish and Murali, who have joined hands for Kammara Sambhavan in the past.

As per the reports, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer directed by Rathish Ambat will be a unique action thriller, that will stay away from the usual formulas. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the untitled project. The highly anticipated project is expected to get an official launch very soon.