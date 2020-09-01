    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj & Others Pay Tribute To The Former President

      By
      |

      Bharath Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, the former honourable President of India, passed away. The 84-year-old breathed his last on Monday (Augst 31, 2020), at at the Army Research And Referral Hospital, New Delhi. The popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industries, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and other paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee through their respective social media pages.

      RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj & Others Pay Tribute To The Former President

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X