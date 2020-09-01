RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj & Others Pay Tribute To The Former President

Bharath Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, the former honourable President of India, passed away. The 84-year-old breathed his last on Monday (Augst 31, 2020), at at the Army Research And Referral Hospital, New Delhi. The popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industries, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and other paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee through their respective social media pages.

Deeply saddened by the passing of his excellency former President Pranab Mukherjee. A great statesman and parlimentarian his loss marks the end of an era.#PranabhMukherjee pic.twitter.com/QUQdzDCfj1 — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 31, 2020

Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/V0py0hisVH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2020