Roshna Ann Roy & Kichu Tellus Get Hitched; Wedding Pictures Go Viral On The Internet

Malayalam actress Roshna Ann Roy and actor-scriptwriter Kichu Tellus got married on November 28, 2020, at St Ann's Church in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala. The wedding ceremony was attended by their immediate family members. The wedding happened in the morning, and they had a small celebration in the evening, which was attended by celebs like Antony Varghese, Anarkali Marakkar, Reshma Anna Rajan and others.

Interestingly, Roshna and Kichu shared a bunch of wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Let's have a look:

In the above photos, Roshna Ann Roy is looking gorgeous in a peach gown while Kichu Tellus looks dapper in a dark beige blazer. They are looking stunning together. Apart from their wedding, the evening celebration pictures of Antony Varghese and Kichu is also going viral on social media. The duo in black looks happy as they celebrate the moment like there is no tomorrow.

On the other hand, pictures from the bridal shower ceremony of Roshna with her girl gang are just amazing. Also, the newlyweds looked adorable in yellow outfits at their Haldi ceremony. We must say that Roshna and Kichu enjoyed their wedding festivities thoroughly amid this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Roshna Ann Roy has worked in popular Malayalam films like Oru Adaar Love, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, Sullu and others. Kichu Tellus too has impressed audiences with his performance in films like Angamaly Diaries and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.

