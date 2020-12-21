Trance, Kappela, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha: 5 Malayalam Films Selected For 51st IFFI Indian Panorama

Trance, Kappela, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, and two more Malayalam films are selected for the 51st IFFI Indian Panorama section. The list of the final 23 films, that were selected from 183 films from the various industries of Indian cinema, was released recently. Safe, the social drama, and Thahira, the autobiographical drama are the other Malayalam films on the list.

Namo, the Jayaram starring Sanskrit film which is directed by Malayali filmmaker Vijeesh Mani, is also selected to be screened at the Indian Panorama. The movie, which is an epic drama, had Jayaram playing the role of Kuchela. Director Blessy's documentary 100 Years Of Chrysostom-A Biographical Film and Sharan Venugopal's Oru Pathira Swapnam Pole entered the non-feature film category.

The Indian Panorama of 51st International Film Festival Of Goa will screen 20 non-feature films, which are selected from a total of 143 films from the various Indian languages. In that case, 8 films that are produced by the Malayalam film industry in various categories will be screened at the Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI.

Coming to the feature films, Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starring psychological thriller is directed by Anwar Rasheed. Even though the movie ended up as a below-average grosser at the box office, it earned wide critical acclaim, especially from the non-Malayalam speaking audiences. Kettiyolanu Ente Malakha, the Asif Ali starrer directed by Nissam Basheer, was a critical and commercial success.

Kappela, which featured Anna Ben as the central character, marked the directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa. The movie was widely appreciated by the audiences and critics and is getting remade in various languages. Safe, the Anusree starrer, is a social drama that discusses the increasing sexual abuse in society. Thahira, which is a real-life story of a hardworking young woman, had the real-life character playing herself on screen.

