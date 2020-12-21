Santhosh Narayanan To Make Malayalam Debut With Tovino Thomas Project

Santhosh Narayanan, the highly popular music composer, who is best known for the songs of Rajinikanth-starrers Kabaali and Kaala, is all set to make his Malayalam debut very soon. As per the latest reports, Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for Tovino Thomas's upcoming project.

As per the reports, the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer is directed by newcomer Darvin Kuriakose and scripted by the Adam Joan fame writer-director Jinu Abraham. The scriptwriter confirmed the reports regarding Santhosh Narayanan's collaboration with the project, in a recent interview given to Times Of India.

According to Jinu Abraham, the project demanded a music composer like Santhosh Narayanan, and that is why the team decided to approach him. The writer and director later had a story narration with the popular musician, and he liked the subject. Everything fell into place, and Santhosh Narayanan agreed to be a part of the Tovino Thomas starrer.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the promising project, writer Jinu Abraham confirmed that an official announcement is on the way. The Tovino Thomas starrer, which is yet to get a title, is expected to go on floors by the first half of 2021. Gireesh Gangadharan, the Jallikattu fame cinematographer, is the DOP of the project. Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing. The female lead and the rest of the star cast are yet to be finalised.

Santhosh Narayanan, on the other hand, has some promising projects lining up in Tamil including the upcoming Dhanush starring Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The director is also rumoured to be joining hands with Kabaali director Pa Ranjith once again, for a new project.

