Ahaana Krishna Denies Entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 3; Says She Is Not Following The Show

Ahaana Krishna, the young actress recently took to her official Instagram page and denied entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The reports, that suggest that Ahaana Krishna is entering the house as a contestant, have been doing rounds for the past few days. However, the actress's confirmation has now put the speculations to rest.

In the video posted on her Instagram stories, Ahaana Krishna stated: "Several people have been asking me over the last 3-4 days if I'm going on Bigg Boss. I didn't bother to come and say it is fake news because I presumed that would be obvious. It is not a show that I follow."

Ahaana Krishna also added that this news is fabricated by someone who wants to fool viewers to get views. "My house is a mini Bigg Boss, why would I want to be a part of another such," the actress jokingly asked in her video.

Interestingly, Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Diya Krishna's name was also mentioned in the possible contestant list published by a few Malayalam online portals. However, so far none of the Krishna sisters are participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, which is all set to get a grand launch on February 14, Valentine's Day.