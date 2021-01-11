Anjaam Pathiraa Sequel Is Titled Aaram Pathiraa: Kunchacko Boban Reveals The First Look Poster!

Anjaam Pathiraa, the Kunchacko Boban starring crime thriller is all set to get a sequel soon. Recently, the cast and crew members took to the social media pages to reveal the first look poster of the blockbuster movie, which has been titled Aaram Pathiraa. Kunchacko Boban will return as Anvar Hussain in the Midhun Manuel Directorial.

"With great expectations comes great responsibilities.And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathira is a damn greater responsibility!!!!

But with the deadly combo of a TEAM we have...Let's buckle up for the exciting ride once again!!!!

Midhun Manuel Thomas,Shyju Khalid,Saiju Sreedharan,Sushin Shyam,Ashiq Usman and yours faithfully...ANVAR HUSSAIN 🔥AARAAM PATHIRA🔥

Due 2021

....in THEATRES...", wrote leading man Kunchacko Boban in his Facebook post.

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas, on the other hand, shared the first look poster of Aaram Pathiraa on his official pages, and wrote: "അൻവർ ഹുസൈൻ പുതിയ ഒരു നിഗൂഢതയിലേക്ക് കാലെടുത്ത് വെക്കുന്നു..!! A new case, a new mystery is unfolding..!! ആറാം പാതിരാ ❤❤ #aarampathiraa. Super Excited to watch this thriller taking shape..!! 😊😊".

The sudden first look release by the Anjaam Pathiraa team has totally left the Malayalam audiences surprised. Even though it was confirmed that Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Aashiq Usman for the sequel of Anjaam Pathiraa a couple of weeks back, the other details were kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, the Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial is now all set to get a Hindi remake soon. The remake, which will be directed by Midhun himself, is jointly bankrolled by Aashiq Usman and Reliance Entertainment. As per the reports, the makers are yet to finalise the star cast of the highly anticipated project.

Anjaam Pathiraa narrates the investigation of the serial murders of police officers that happen in Kochi city, and how criminologist Dr. Anvar Hussain gets involved in it. Kunchacko Boban has appeared in the role of Dr. Anvar Hussain in the movie which features Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, and so on in the supporting roles.

