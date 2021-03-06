Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 2 Elimination: Michelle Ann Daniel Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the most popular reality show on Malayalam television, has its second elimination. According to the latest updates, Michelle Ann Daniel, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard entrant, has got evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show. Michelle bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 as she received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants.

To the unversed, the young actress had a turbulent journey in the show, right from her entry into the Bigg Boss house. Michelle Ann Daniel was directly nominated by host Mohanlal himself last week after she violated quite a few of the house rules. She was punished by the superstar for discussing fellow contestant Dimpal Bhal's personal life and things that happened outside after Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 started.

Michelle Ann Daniel was also sent to the Bigg Boss jail this Friday, due to her underperformance in the last week's tasks. The actress has been staying away from the limelight after host Mohanlal punished her for violating the rules of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. As per the reports, all these factors have contributed to Michelle's eviction from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 had its longest nominations list so far, this week. As reported earlier, host Mohanlal had punished Michelle Ann Daniel and Firoz Khan-Sajna for violating the rules, by directly nominating them for the eviction. Dimpal Bhal, Sai Vishnu, Soorya Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, and Anoop Krishnan were nominated by the Bigg Boss housemates, in the task which was held on Monday.