Dulquer Salmaan's COP Drama: Diana Penty To Play The Female Lead?

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming cop drama, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Reportedly, the highly anticipated project will mark the Malayalam debut of Bollywood actress Diana Penty. Reportedly, Diana Penty has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the project.

If the reports are to be true, the gorgeous actress is playing a strong character in the project, which provides a scope to perform. According to believable sources, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been titled Salute. The latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to officially launch the project by the upcoming week.

As per the reports, the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews starrer will go on floors on February 3, Wednesday, in the capital city of Kerala, Trivandrum. The major portions of the project will be shot at the major locations of Trivandrum, Kollam, Kasargode, and New Delhi, in multiple schedules that last for over 75 days.

Interestingly, the movie consists of a great technical crew as well. Santhosh Narayanan, the renowned Tamil musician who is all set to make his Malayalam debut soon, has been roped in to compose the music for the project. The editing is handled by the National award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad. The project is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

In an interview given to a leading online media, Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that he is all excited to play the role of a police officer for the first time. The actor also remarked that the Rosshan Andrrews project has a brilliant script, which is scripted by the Bobby-Sanjay duo. This is the first full-fledged police role in the career of the actor, who has earlier donned khaki for a few minutes in the superhit film Vikramadithyan.

Also Read:

The Priest: It Is A U/A Certificate For The Mammootty Starrer

Ann Augustine And Jomon T John Part Ways; File For Divorce