Mammootty And Mohanlal To Play The Lead Roles In A Netflix Project: Reports

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the superstars of Malayalam cinema have shared the screen in about 55 films, so far. Recently, it was rumoured that the Big Ms might join hands once again for an upcoming project, soon. Now, the latest reports suggest that Mammootty and Mohanlal are finally coming together for an upcoming project produced by Netflix.

According to the grapevine, the superstars have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming Malayalam anthology film, that is produced by Netflix. The project might have 5 segments based on the five popular short stories of legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Reportedly, Mammootty and Mohanlal are playing the leads in two of its segments.

As per the reports, Mohanlal is playing the lead role in the segment titled Olavum Theeravum. The segment, which is based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short story of the same name, will be helmed by the veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. Thus, the project will also mark Priyadarshan's first collaboration with MT Vasudevan Nair.

Mammootty, on the other hand, has been roped in to play the lead role in the segment titled Kadugannava Oru Yathrakurippu, which is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. In that case, the Netflix project will mark Mammootty's reunion with MT Vasudevan Nair after a very long gap, and the megastar's first collaboration with the Jallikattu director. The highly anticipated Netflix project is expected to have an official launch very soon.

Coming to their respective work fronts, both Mammootty and Mohanlal are extremely busy with some promising projects in the pipeline. The megastar recently wrapped up Bheeshma Parvam and has some exciting films in his kitty including Puzhu and CBI 5. Mohanlal, on the other hand, recently finished the shooting of Bro Daddy and 12th Man, and recently joined the sets of Alone.