Meenakshi Dileep Wins The Internet With New Dance Video; Gets Compared With Mother Manju Warrier

Meenakshi Dileep, the daughter of Dileep and Manju Warrier has always preferred to stay away from the limelight. But, the star kid is now winning the internet with her new dance video. Interestingly, the netizens are going gaga over the video, and have been comparing Meenakshi Dileep with her mother Manju Warrier, with her graceful performance.

Interestingly, Meenakshi Dileep performed at the Sangeet function of her best friend Aysha, the daughter of filmmaker Nadhirshah. In the video, the star kid is seen setting the stage on fire with bride Aysha Nadhirshah, actress Namitha Pramod, and the rest of their friends. Meenakshi had attended the pre-wedding events of Nadhirshah's daughter, along with father Dileep and step-mom Kavya Madhavan.

Check out the pictures here...

The Performance Meenakshi Dileep performed with her girl gang at the Sangeet event, for some of the most popular Bollywood numbers. The star kid looked absolutely gorgeous in the blue designer lehenga, teamed up with minimal ornaments. Meenakshi's Friends Circle The star kid is always seen making public appearances with her girl gang, which includes popular actress Namitha Pramod, her sister Akhitha Pramod, and Nadhirshah's daughters. Interestingly, Nadhirshah and Meenakshi's father Dileep also share a very deep friendship. No Plans To Enter The Showbiz Unlike most of the star kids, Meenakshi Dileep has absolutely no plans to enter the showbiz. She aspires to enter the medical field and is currently pursuing MBBS in Chennai. The Family Affair Dileep attended both the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies of Aysha Nadhirsha with wife Kavya and daughter Meenakshi. However, the couple's infant daughter Mahalakshmi was missing from the functions due to safety concerns. Dileep And Kavya As always, Dileep and Kavya garnered attention with their appearance at the pre-wedding events of Aysha. Even though the couple, especially Kavya, has been staying away from social media platforms for the past couple of years, they have always garnered attention with their occasional public appearances.

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan Welcomes Diana Penty To His Cop Film; Pens Down The Sweetest Note!

Drishyam 2 Exclusive: Mohanlal Says Georgekutty Is A Mystery; Reveals His Favourite Version Of Drishyam!