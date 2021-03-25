Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran Party Together To Celebrate Barroz Launch, See Pics

Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran, the superstar, and young actor-filmmaker have developed a close bond over years. The duo has been seen together in each other's companies, post the release of their first collaboration Lucifer. Interestingly, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran partied together on Wednesday (March 24) night, to celebrate the launch of their second collaboration, Barroz.

As per the reports, Mohanlal threw an intimate party for his close associates to celebrate the launch of Barroz. Prithviraj Sukumaran attended the party with his wife Supriya Menon, who shared some lovely pics and videos on her official Instagram page. Supriya shared a candid still of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, which was clicked while the duo was having a deep conversation on cinema. Later, the journalist-producer also shared a video of Prithviraj singing Mohanlal's popular song "Ponveene" from Thaalavattam.

Check out the pictures and videos from the party, here:

During the launch event of Barroz, Mohanlal has showered Prithviraj Sukumaran with praises and thanked him for his contribution to the project. Interestingly, the superstar was quoted saying: "I will act in Prithviraj's film even if he asks at the last minute. It is because I can never forget what he has done for me." The fans of both Mohanlal and Prithviraj are truly elated to see the great personal relationship of the Lucifer duo.

As per the reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a pivotal character in Barroz, that features Mohanlal himself in the titular role. After completing the 3D film, the duo is expected to kickstart the shooting of Empuraan, the sequel of Lucifer. As per the reports, the pre-production works of Empuraan will begin by the end of 2021, and the project will start rolling by mid-2022. Both Barroz and Empuraan are bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

