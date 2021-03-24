Mohanlal's Barroz Starts Rolling: Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, & Others Attend The Launch Event

Mohanlal's highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz finally started rolling. The much-awaited 3D fantasy film has been launched in a star-studded event in Kochi today (March 24, Wednesday). The grand event was attended by Mohanlal's close associates from the industry, including actors Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, directors Fazil, Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, Sibi Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, and others.

Mammootty, who is all excited about his dear Lal's directorial debut, stated that Barroz is a promising film that has a pan-Indian appeal. The launch event of Barroz once again witnessed the much-celebrated bromance of Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars. Mohanlal was seen spending most of his time out of stage with Mammootty, whom he fondly calls "Ichakka".

Picture Courtesy: Vishnu Nelladu

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker who has been a constant companion of Mohanlal right from the announcement of Barroz, confirmed that he is playing a pivotal role in the project. While talking about the Mohanlal-directorial, Prithviraj stated that it is one of the most excellent scripts he has come across so far.

The Barroz pooja event undoubtedly shows a clear picture of the strong bond Mohanlal shares with his co-actors and directors. From Fazil, the director of the superstar's debut film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, to all the leading filmmakers who have immensely contributed to Mohanlal's illustrious career, were present at the event to bless him for his new journey.

Interestingly, Aaraattu director B Unnikrishnan, who is also the General Secretary of FEFKA, surprised Mohanlal by gifting him the application form to join the association, as the actor is making his directorial debut. Along with the guests, the other team members of Barroz, including DOP Santhosh Sivan and writer Jijo Punnoos graced the launch event. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas.

