Mohanlal Announces The Release Of His Daughter Vismaya's First Book; Posts A Special Note!

Mohanlal, the complete actor has always been a highly supportive father to his kids, Pranav and Vismaya. The superstar recently took to his official pages and announced the release of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's first book. The proud father posted a special post for his daughter, to announce her debut as an author.

"It's a proud moment for me as a father to announce the release of my daughter's book 'GRAINS OF STARDUST' on the 14th of February.

A book of poetry and art published by Penguin India

Wishing her all the best in this endeavour.

If interested in getting a copy, you can order one from the link below-" wrote Mohanlal on his official social media pages. He also posted a picture of Vismaya with a copy of Grains Of Stardust. Interestingly, Mohanlal has also penned the foreword of his daughter's first book.

In a recent interview given to PTI, Vismaya Mohanlal had opened up about her debut as an author. "Grains of Stardust' came together unexpectedly. I didn't sit down with the intention to write a poetry book. As you'll see when you read them, they are very simply written. They are poems that I sometimes typed out on my phone waiting for the subway or while I was listening to a beat that I liked, or words that came to me when I was looking at a painting or at nature," the star kid revealed.

Vismaya Mohanlal is also all set to make her entry into cinema, with the upcoming project Barroz, which marks her father Mohanlal's directorial debut. The star kid is joining the team as a directorial assistant. The highly anticipated project is expected to go on floors in April 2021.

Also Read:

Mohanlal Wraps Up Aaraattu; Director B Unnikrishnan Says He Is The Best To Work With!

Exclusive! Superstar Mohanlal: Drishyam 2 Is An Apt Film For My Fans To Come And Watch