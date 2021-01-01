Mohanlal Reveals Drishyam 2 Teaser; The Film To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video In 2021!

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere of the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2. Starting the New Year with a bang, Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, will record its premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Keeping excitement amongst fans at its peak ahead of its much-awaited release, popular actor Mohanlal dropped the teaser of the film on 1st January 2021 after midnight. Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Amazon Original movie Drishyam 2 will begin from where the prequel left off and promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills. The newly released teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family and how they are coping with the fall-out from the fateful night. With the entire family harbouring a secret that could make or break them, the gripping teaser sets the premise of what lies in store.

Speaking about the film, popular actor Mohanlal said: "Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Prime Video has helped take some of the best stories of South Indian cinema to avid cinephiles not just in India, but across the world. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel - Drishyam 2 is a labour of love, we hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones."

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India adds: "Drishyam is a cult film and fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. We are thrilled to bring Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video to customers in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. At Amazon Prime Video, our aim is to constantly provide our viewers with content that provides wholesome entertainment, and who better than Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph to bring that out."

Drishyam 2 will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian films like Coolie No. 1, Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Ponmagal Vandhal, C U Soon, V and Penguin, Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bandish Bandits, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Four More Shots Please S1 and 2, The Family Man s/1, Mirzapur, Inside Edge S1, and S2, and Made In Heaven. Prime members can also watch the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and movies such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or My Spy. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to much-awaited political drama Tandav, The Family Man Season 2 (once launched) anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

