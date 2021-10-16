Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Birthday: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish The Bro Daddy Director

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of the Malayalam film industry is celebrating his 39th birthday. The actor-filmmaker reportedly had a low-key birthday celebration with his wife Supriya Menon, family members, and close friends, this year. Coming to the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the shooting of Gold, the upcoming Alphonse Puthren project.

The actor-filmmaker's family members, close friends, and colleagues from the film industry wished him on his birthday, with special social media posts. Check out the posts here...

Supriya Menon

Prithviraj Sukumaran's lovely wife Supriya Menon took to her official Instagram page and wished her hubby dearest with a special post. "To the most driven, passionate, focussed man that I know, to the most upright, ethical professional I work with, to the most endearing , fun loving Daada of Ally, to the most caring and giving brother and son I have seen and finally to my life long partner in crime, I love you and celebrate you as we continue to hold tight together through this crazy adventure called Life. Happy Birthday, P. I love you!," wrote the journalist-producer.

Mohanlal

The complete actor took to his official social media pages and wished his director, by sharing a birthday special video that consisted of a few fun moments from the sets of Bro Daddy.

Dulquer Salmaan

The pan-Indian star wished his dear friend with a lovely still and special message, posted on his official social media handles. "Wishing you the happiest birthday P ! We so cherish having you sups and ally in our lives. May this be another fabulous year for you. In both films and quality time with the girls. Love and prayers always," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.

Nazriya Nazim

The Koode actress, who shares a great bond with her onscreen brother, took to her official Instagram page and wrote: "Brother ....🤍🤍🤍 The best ! Period ! Happy birthday to one of the biggest blessings of my life ! Hope u have the best year brother ! Love u, ally n sups 🤗." Nazriya Nazim also shared a couple of lovely stills with Prithviraj and his wife Supriya along with her post.

The Kaduva director wished his leading man by sharing an unseen still from the location of their film, along with a long birthday message.

