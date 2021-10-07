Bhramam Movie Review: A Well-Crafted Remake That Has An Identity Of Its Own!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, Unni Mukundan, Jagadish Director: Ravi K Chandran

Bhramam, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer which is an official remake of the acclaimed Bollywood movie Andhadhun, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which is a black comedy, marks the Malayalam directorial debut of veteran cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran. Bhramam is getting simultaneously released on the theatres overseas, thus emerging as the first Malayalam film to be released on both OTT and big screens, together.

Did this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer live up to expectations? Read Bhramam movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Comedy

Storytelling in a new perspective

Visuals Music

What's Nay

Artificiality in performances and dialogues

Plot

Rey Mathews (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is a talented pianist who pretends to be visually-challenged, in order to get more career opportunities. He meets Anna Simon (Raashi Khanna) and begins a romantic relationship. However, things take a different turn after Rey witnesses senior actor Udaya Kumar (Shankar) getting killed by his wife Simi (Mamta Mohandas) and her boyfriend (Unni Mukundan).

Verdict

Bhramam is a well-crafted remake that succeeds in creating an identity of its won. Even though this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has its own flaws, it is definitely worth a watch.