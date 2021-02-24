Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi: The Pre-Release Business Report Is Out!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated project, Kuruthi. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Manu Warrier, is touted to be a political thriller. Recently, the industry trade analysts revealed some exciting details about the pre-release business of Kuruthi. Interestingly, the Prithviraj Sukumaran project has already emerged as a profitable venture.

According to the reports, Kuruthi has already earned the "superhit" tag by collecting over Rs. 15 Crore with its pre-release business. If the reports are to be believed, the political drama has been made with a budget of Rs. 4 Crore. The trade experts suggest that this is an exceptional pre-release business for a project that is made with a limited budget and does not have an extraordinary pre-release hype surrounding it.

As per the reports, the pre-release business includes the theatrical rights, satellite rights, audio rights, OTT streaming rights, and the Hindi remake rights. Interestingly, a leading Bollywood production banner has bagged the Hindi remake rights of Kuruthi, even much before its release. This piece of information has totally raised the expectations over the Prithviraj project.

Kuruthi was announced by the cast and crew members on November 30, 2020. The team announced the project by revealing the title poster, along with the names of the cast and crew members. The Manu Warrier directorial is produced by Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions.

Kuruthi features a stellar supporting cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya. The much-awaited project is scripted by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. The project is expected to get a theatrical release, very soon.

