Jana Gana Mana Box Office First Week (7 Days) Collection: This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

Jana Gana Mana, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has completed its first week (7 days) at the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony had a slow start at the box office, but slowly got into form thanks to the fantastic reviews. When it completed its first week of release, Jana Gana Mana has already emerged as a blockbuster and easily one of the most loved films of recent times.

The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the political thriller, which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role, is the winner of this Eid season. When it completed the first 7 days of release, Jana Gana Mana made a total gross collection of over Rs. 15.5 Crore at the worldwide box office. It is unarguably an excellent collection, considering the fact that the Prithviraj Sukumaran had a very less pre-release hype surrounding it, and a slow start at the box office.

When it completed the first 6 days of release, Jana Gana Mana had made a total gross collection of Rs. 12.7 Crore, with a share of Rs. 5.92 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. The movie had touched the 14-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 6 days. A details breakdown of the first week collections of the Prithviraj starrer is expected to be out soon.

The word-of-mouth publicity that was created by the excellent reviews has truly contributed to the film's exceptional box office performance of Jana Gana Mana, which is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. If things follow at the same rate, the Dijo Jose Antony directorial might emerge as one of the most successful films in the career of its leading man, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The exceptional writing, making, and performances of the film are praised by both the Malayali audiences and viewers across the globe.