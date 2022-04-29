Jana Gana Mana Box Office Day 1 Worldwide Collections: The Prithviraj-Suraj Starrer Gets A Decent Start

Jana Gana Mana, the much-awaited project that marked Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to big screens after long 2 years, finally hit the theatres on April 28, Thursday. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics.

According to the trade experts, Jana Gana Mana is off to a decent start at the box office, despite not having a massive pre-release hype. Even though the opening shows started on an average note, the audience rush increased for the first and second shows, thanks to the rave reviews. Reportedly, Jana Gana Mana has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its Day 1.

When it comes to the worldwide box office, Jana Gana Mana has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2.7 Crore. This is not a highly impressive box office figure, considering the budget of the film. However, the rave reviews, word-of-mouth publicity, and the long weekend ensure that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will make a great first weekend opening at the box office.

Jana Gana Mana revolves around the journies of the two central characters - Adv. Aravind Swaminathan and police officer Sajjan Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial features an extensive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Vincy Alocious, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Pasupathy, and others in the pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.