      KGF 2 Box Office: Yash's Actioner Beats Mohanlal's Odiyan With Its Day 1 Kerala Collections!

      KGF 2, the second installment of the KGF franchise that features Yash in the lead role, has had a fantastic start at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been receiving exceptional reviews from both the audiences and critics. As per the latest updates, KGF 2 has now crossed the Day 1 collection record set by Mohanlal's Odiyan at the Kerala box office.

      According to the trade experts, the Yash starrer has made an earth-shattering opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting around Rs. 7.3 Crore at the Kerala box office. Thus, KGF 2 crossed the Day 1 record set by Mohanlal's 2019-released movie Odiyan, which had made a collection of around Rs. 7.2 Crore.

      With this massive achievement, KGF 2 has emerged as the all-time biggest opener at the Kerala box office. The Yash starrer has also made the biggest-ever opening collection by an other industry film at the Kerala box office. If things proceed at the same rate, the Prashanth Neel directorial might emerge as the all-time highest-grossing another language film at the Kerala box office.

      Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
