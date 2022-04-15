KGF 2 Box Office: Yash's Actioner Beats Mohanlal's Odiyan With Its Day 1 Kerala Collections!

KGF
2,
the
second
installment
of
the
KGF
franchise
that
features
Yash
in
the
lead
role,
has
had
a
fantastic
start
at
the
box
office.
The
Prashanth
Neel
directorial
has
been
receiving
exceptional
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
KGF
2
has
now
crossed
the
Day
1
collection
record
set
by
Mohanlal's
Odiyan
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
the
Yash
starrer
has
made
an
earth-shattering
opening
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
by
collecting
around
Rs.
7.3
Crore
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
Thus,
KGF
2
crossed
the
Day
1
record
set
by
Mohanlal's
2019-released
movie
Odiyan,
which
had
made
a
collection
of
around
Rs.
7.2
Crore.
With
this
massive
achievement,
KGF
2
has
emerged
as
the
all-time
biggest
opener
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
The
Yash
starrer
has
also
made
the
biggest-ever
opening
collection
by
an
other
industry
film
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
If
things
proceed
at
the
same
rate,
the
Prashanth
Neel
directorial
might
emerge
as
the
all-time
highest-grossing
another
language
film
at
the
Kerala
box
office.