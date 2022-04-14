KGF 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Yash's Film Has Made On Its Opening Day

Rocking Star Yash's latest outing KGF 2 has received a huge thumbs up from the audiences and film critics. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has set the box office on fire with its stupendous run on day 1, thanks to the positive word of mouth. As per early estimates, the film has grossed more than Rs 125 Crore at the global box office. Let us tell you that in the near past, Rajamouli's RRR had made Rs 223 Crore at the worldwide box office. By comparison, KGF 2 has failed to surpass RRR's humongous day 1 collection.

Comparing the two on the basis of screen count, the Yash-starrer was released in 10,000+ screens (North India: 4400+, South India: 2600+ Overseas (Hindi): 1100 and Overseas (South India): 2900), while Ram Charan-Jr NTR's period drama was released on more than 7000 screens worldwide. Notably, KGF 2 was released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Let us tell you that there is no big south release this week apart from KGF 2 and Beast, and considering the latter's average response, movie-goers' first choice would definitely be the Kannada biggie. Talking about the film's review, trade expert Taran Adarsh had given 4.5-star rating to the film calling it a must-watch and king-sized entertainer. He had tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #KGF2: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 4½ #KGFChapter2 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype... #PrashanthNeel immerses us into the world of #KGF2, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER... MUST, MUST, MUST WATCH. #KGF2Review."

KGF 2's cast members include Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Prakash Raj who replaced Anant Nag in the film, plays an important role.