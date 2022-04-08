Mammootty's New Look For The Nissam Basheer Directorial Is Out, See Pics

Mammootty
has
always
set
new
trends
with
both
his
onscreen
and
off-screen
looks.
The
megastar
of
Malayalam
cinema
had
created
quite
a
stir
on
social
media
with
the
drastically
different
get-ups
he
sported
for
both
his
recent
and
upcoming
projects.
Interestingly,
Mammootty's
new
look
for
the
upcoming
Nissam
Basheer
directorial
has
now
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
In
the
recent
pictures
and
videos
from
the
sets
of
the
untitled
project,
Mammootty
is
seen
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
with
a
different
hairdo
and
mustache.
Interestingly,
the
megastar's
new
get-up
has
a
striking
similarity
with
the
look
his
son
Dulquer
Salmaan
donned
for
the
recent
blockbuster,
Kurup.
Coming
to
the
Nissam
Basheer,
the
untitled
project
marks
the
second
outing
of
Mammootty's
newly
launched
production
banner,
Mammootty
Kampany.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
an
out-and-out
thriller,
reportedly
features
the
veteran
actor
in
a
unique
role.
The
makers
are
yet
to
officially
announce
the
title
and
star
cast
details
of
the
project,
which
started
rolling
recently.