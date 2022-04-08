Mammootty's New Look For The Nissam Basheer Directorial Is Out, See Pics

Mammootty has always set new trends with both his onscreen and off-screen looks. The megastar of Malayalam cinema had created quite a stir on social media with the drastically different get-ups he sported for both his recent and upcoming projects. Interestingly, Mammootty's new look for the upcoming Nissam Basheer directorial has now become the talk of the town.

In the recent pictures and videos from the sets of the untitled project, Mammootty is seen in a never-seen-before avatar with a different hairdo and mustache. Interestingly, the megastar's new get-up has a striking similarity with the look his son Dulquer Salmaan donned for the recent blockbuster, Kurup.

Coming to the Nissam Basheer, the untitled project marks the second outing of Mammootty's newly launched production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out thriller, reportedly features the veteran actor in a unique role. The makers are yet to officially announce the title and star cast details of the project, which started rolling recently.