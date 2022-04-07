Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan: This Bollywood Banner To Co-Produce The Film?

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the celebrated actor-director duo will soon team up once again for the much-awaited film Empuraan. The project, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's first collaboration Lucifer, is expected to start rolling in 2023. Interestingly, the sources close to the Mohanlal-Prithviraj starrer have now revealed a very exciting update.

According to the grapevine, Empuraan might mark the regional debut of the prestigious Bollywood banner Dharma Productions, which is headed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The rumourmills suggest that Dharma Productions has come on board to co-produce the film along with Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, thus making their entry into the Malayalam film industry.

If the reports are to be believed, the exciting update might get officially announced on May 21, 2022, on the special occasion of leading man Mohanlal's birthday. The sources also suggest that director Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to shoot Empuraan, along with the untitled third installment of the Lucifer series, together. To the unversed, Lucifer is planned as a trilogy right from the beginning.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, director Prithviraj Sukumaran had confirmed that the scripting of Empuraan is almost finished. According to the actor-filmmaker, he has a rough idea of how the film is going to be, but writer Murali Gopy is still working on some portions of its second half. Prithviraj and his team are planning to kickstart the post-production work of the film, by the last quarter of 2022.

In that case, the second installment of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan, might hit the theatres by the last quarter of 2023. The makers are yet to announce the title and other details of the third installment. The original star cast of Lucifer is expected to return in both the second and third installments. It has also been confirmed that some celebrated stars of South and Bollywood industries will join also join the cast.