Mohanlal's Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Drops A Major Update!

Mohanlal, the superstar is all set to team up with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran once again for Empuraan. The much-awaited project, which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, has been currently delayed due to the pandemic. In a recent interview, director Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a major update on Empuraan, to the much excitement of cinephiles.

In the interview given to a leading Malayalam media, the actor-filmmaker confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will start rolling by the beginning of 2023. Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the script of the film is locked, and the sequel is going to be made on a bigger canvas compared to Lucifer. He also added that Empuraan will be a simple commercial film, just like its prequel.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to kickstart the pre-production works of Empuraan, once he wraps up the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The actor-filmmaker revealed that he is planning to direct the Mohanlal starrer before getting busy with his other commitments. However, he will finish shooting for the other committed projects before donning the director's hat once again.

Murali Gopy, the writer of Lucifer and Empuraan had earlier revealed that the franchise was initially planned as a trilogy. The team wanted to make a web series with the theme but later decided to make it into a feature film franchise. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy, it is impossible to showcase the entire journey of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpally aka Khuresh Ab'Ram, in one film.