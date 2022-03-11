Pada Twitter Review: Kunchacko Boban Starrer Highly Impresses The Audience!

Pada, the social thriller that features Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and others in pivotal roles, has finally hit the theatres on March 11, Friday. The movie, which is directed by Kamal KM, has been receiving excellent reviews from both audiences and critics. Pada revolves around a real-life incident that happened in Kerala in the 90s.

Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and Vinayakan are playing four individuals who are a part of a movement named "Ayyankali Pada". These characters are based on the real-life individuals who entered the District Magistrate's chamber in the Palakkad Collectorate and held him captive, demanding the government to roll back its dilution of the Kerala Tribal Land Act of 1975.

According to the reports, Pada is a brilliant cinematic insight into the incident, that originally happened on October 4, 1996. The viewers are heaping praises on Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan for their superb performances in this hostage thriller.

Here's what the audiences have to say about Pada...

Just watched the premiere of #Pada. Riveting film. Superbly made, performed, staged and executed, making a strong political statement.

Go watch!



Congratulations @cvsarathi @e4echennai pic.twitter.com/rCDiyOjMyX — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) March 10, 2022

#Pada ! 🔥👌🏻 04 /2022



Pakka political situated film 👌🏻



Who's perform more ? These 4 really outstanding 👏🏻



Chakochan 🔥 After Naayattu 👌🏻



Prakash Raj presence 👌🏻



Some cornering scenes were like 🔥



Worth full movie 😊 pic.twitter.com/LIZsLRfCe3 — Albin Ron ツ (@albin_rOn__) March 11, 2022

#Pada is a gripping thriller based on a real incident happened at Kerala. The director succeeded to make a raw and engaging hostage thriller without taking any cinematic liberties 👍 Neat performance by lead actors.



Go for it. — Rockstar (@Rockztar_1) March 11, 2022

Pure Quality Political stuff Based on the Real Life Incident..



Outstanding performance of The Entire Cast&Some concerning Scenes are Just🔥..



The Political Statement Executed Wells without Adding Illusion!.Where "Nayattu" Stops Pada Begins.



Verdict : Excellent #pada pic.twitter.com/JBG2vKz2hj — Abin Babu (@AbinBabu2255) March 11, 2022

#Pada Review : Great genuine effort by the team to visualise a real incident. Technical side were perfect 💯. Perfomances by all the lead actors 👏. No cinematic liberty. Only Reality.

Last 10 min - Must Watch 😥👏

Only - ve is that I Felt lag at some points.

3.5/5

Good Watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/3t0V4pTnvW — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) March 11, 2022