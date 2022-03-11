    For Quick Alerts
      Pada Twitter Review: Kunchacko Boban Starrer Highly Impresses The Audience!

      Pada, the social thriller that features Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and others in pivotal roles, has finally hit the theatres on March 11, Friday. The movie, which is directed by Kamal KM, has been receiving excellent reviews from both audiences and critics. Pada revolves around a real-life incident that happened in Kerala in the 90s.

      Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and Vinayakan are playing four individuals who are a part of a movement named "Ayyankali Pada". These characters are based on the real-life individuals who entered the District Magistrate's chamber in the Palakkad Collectorate and held him captive, demanding the government to roll back its dilution of the Kerala Tribal Land Act of 1975.

      Pada Twitter Review: Kunchacko Boban Starrer Highly Impresses The Audience!

      According to the reports, Pada is a brilliant cinematic insight into the incident, that originally happened on October 4, 1996. The viewers are heaping praises on Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan for their superb performances in this hostage thriller.

      Here's what the audiences have to say about Pada...

      Friday, March 11, 2022, 23:45 [IST]
      X