Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Director Shaji Kailas Reveals An Exciting Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema, and senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas are joining hands once again for the upcoming project Kaduva. The shooting of Kaduva was wrapped up last month, after multiple delays. Interestingly, director Shaji Kailas revealed a major update on the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer on social media, recently.

The senior filmmaker posted a special video recorded at the editing suite and confirmed that Kaduva is currently in the final stage of its production. In the video, a still from the film is seen on the monitor, in which leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen standing at gunpoint in an intense look.

Check out Shaji Kailas's post here:

Later, leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media pages and revealed a brand new poster of Kaduva, to the much excitement of the cinephiles. "Revenge... Is Always Personal," reads the poster which features its leading man in action hero mode, in the backdrop of a village festival. The new poster hints that Kaduva is going to be a complete entertainment package for the audiences, who deeply miss mass entertainers.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here:

As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan in the movie, which is penned by writer-director Jinu Abraham. Vivek Oberoi, the renowned Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist in Kaduva. The project marks his second onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj, after the grand success of the 2019-released movie Lucifer.

The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Samyuktha Menon, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. S Thaman, the popular musician is making his Malayalam debut with the project. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.