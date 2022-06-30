Vaashi OTT Release Date And Time: Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas's Film To Stream On Netflix

Vaashi, the courtroom drama that features Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Vishnu G Raghav is now finally all set to get its OTT release soon. As per the latest reports, the online streaming rights of Vaashi are bagged by OTT giant Netflix.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Vaashi will stream on Netflix from the last week of July or the beginning of August, this year. However, the makers are yet to finalise the OTT release date of the Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas starrer. The believable sources suggest that the OTT release date of Vaashi is expected to be officially revealed in a couple of days with a social media announcement.

Tovino Thomas is playing the role of Adv. Ebin Mathew in the movie, that features Keerthy Suresh as Adv. Madhavi Mohan. Vaashi depicts how a court case changes the equation between two young lawyers, who share a deep personal bond. The Vishnu G Raghav directorial marked Keerthy Suresh's comeback to Malayalam cinema in a lead role, after a very long gap. The lead pair, Keerthy and Tovino are receiving rave reviews for their performances and exceptional chemistry in the Vishnu G Raghav directorial.

Vaashi is scripted by director Vishnu G Raghav himself. Neil D'Cunha is the director of photography. Kailas Menon has composed the songs and original score. The courtroom drama features an extensive star cast including Nandu, Baiju Santhosh, Anu Mohan, Kottayam Ramesh, producer Suresh Kumar, Rony David Raj, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Maya Menon, Sreelakshmi, Maya Vishwanath, Arya, RJ Raghu, and others in the supporting roles. Vaashi is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner Revathi Kalamandir.