Mohanlal’s Alone Facing Total Rejection At The Box Office; Washout In Kerala Within 2 Days!

Mohanlal's last OTT releases including 12th Man were also not big hits. In this case, the movie Alone starring Mohanlal has released in theaters, and fans who have seen the movie are posting reviews on social media.

It is absolutely shocking to hear the Box Office reports of Mohanlal starrer Alone. The film is said to be a complete washout in Kerala where Lalettan is celebrated as a mass hero.

Mohanlal performance in Alone movie is mind-blowing. The film Otha Seruppu Size 7 directed by actor Parthiban Radhakrishnan had a single actor throughout the film. Like the same, director Shaji Kalilas has made a similar effort with the leading actor of Malayalam film industry Mohanlal in Alone.

Mohanlal has proved that he can hold the audience's interest for 2 hours, that too in one location with his performance. Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 was a huge hit. Though his film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the National Award, it suffered a huge drop in collections.

But the fact about the Box Office collection is disappointing the entire Malayalam film industry. The film is said to be a disaster at the Box Office within just two days of its release.