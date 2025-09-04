Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Hat-Trick ₹50 Crore Achieved

Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Collection: Hridayapoorvam, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, continues to maintain steady momentum at the box office as it enters its second week in theaters. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film stars Mohanlal alongside Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, with a supporting ensemble that includes Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, and Nishan.

The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient, who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late heart donor, a spirited Colonel. Circumstances compel him to stay with the family, gradually drawing him into their daily lives and experiences of connection, emotion, and unexpected challenges.

Hridayapoorvam has reportedly performed well at both domestic and international box offices, receiving strong support from family audiences. The film has now achieved a worldwide gross of over ₹50 crore, marking Mohanlal's third consecutive film to enter the ₹50 crore club, following Thudarum and L2E Empuraan. In a social media post, Mohanlal wrote: "50 Crores and counting! #Hridayapoorvam continues to touch hearts across the globe. Thank you for the love!"

Hridayapoorvam Shows Steady Performance Across Regions

While Kerala remains the primary contributor to the collections, the film has also garnered attention in other Indian states and international markets where Malayalam films have a strong viewership. The steady performance is being closely watched as the film moves into its second weekend, which could influence its overall trajectory and potential long-term run.

The technical team behind Hridayapoorvam includes Anu Moothedath as the director of photography, Justin Prabhakaran composed the music, while editing was handled by K. Rajagopal. Prashant Madhav on art, Sameera Saneesh handling costumes, Brinda on choreography, and Pandian managing makeup. VFX was overseen by Vishnu R Pisharady, with color grading completed by Redchilliescolor.

With its blend of lighthearted narrative, humorous family drama, and Mohanlal's central performance, Hridayapoorvam has established a consistent presence at the box office. Analysts will be monitoring how the film sustains its audience interest over the coming days, especially during the second weekend and festive periods that could contribute to additional footfalls.