Lokah Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Sees Strong Response

Lokah Box Office Collection: Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra, the latest Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has begun its theatrical run with a notable early response at the Kerala box office. Released on August 28, 2025, the film is the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe and features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, and Arun Kurian among the lead cast. Supporting roles are played by Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Day 1 Performance

According to industry tracker AB George, the film collected approximately ₹2.70 crore in Kerala on its opening day. Southwood, another box office tracker, corroborates the figure, noting that the debut performance reflects steady audience interest. Early indications suggest that day two collections are expected to surpass the first day, driven by strong hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow, which recorded over 12,000 tickets sold in the initial hours.

Story Overview

Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra follows the story of an aimless trio of friends whose lives change when they meet their new neighbor, a mysterious young woman with a complex past. Set in a modern metropolitan city, the film blends elements of dark comedy, fantasy, and thriller, introducing a shadowy world that exists alongside the ordinary. The first installment of a planned franchise features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Chandu, Arun Kurian, and Sandy in key roles, laying the foundation for further chapters in the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

Production Details

The film's technical and creative teams include Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy as music composer. The production design is led by Banglan, with executive production by Jom Varghese and line production handled by Bibin Perumbilly. Yannick Ben choreographed the action sequences, while Santhy Balachandran contributed to additional screenplay and dramaturgy.

Other departments include visual effects by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, animation by Eunoians Studio, sound design by Dawn Vincent, and sound mixing by Rajakrishnan. Costume design was managed by Melwy J and Archana Rao, with makeup by Ronex Xavier.

Early box office trends suggest Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra has garnered a promising start in Kerala, setting the stage for the film's performance in the coming days.