Lokah Chapter 1 vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 2 Early Update: Kalyani or Mohanlal; Who Is Leading?

Lokah Chapter 1 vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Mohanlal has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately as his much talked about film Hridayapoorvam has finally hit the screens. Touted to be as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Hridayapoorvam witnessed a box office clash with Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Despite being of different genres, both Hridayapoorvam and Lokah Chapter 1 have managed to create a substantial buzz in the town.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam is a romantic drama and also features Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead. On the other hand, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero drama which is directed by Dominic Arun and also features Naslen and Sandy in the lead. As the two movies have locked horns at the box office, there are speculations about which film will lead the collections

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update

Hridayapoorvam began its box office journey with a respectable opening. On its first Friday, it garnered Rs 3.25 crore, according to Sacnilk's report. By 6:30 PM today, which was the first Saturday, it had added Rs 1.29 crore to its earnings. This brings the total earnings of Hridayapoorvam to Rs 4.54 crore as per the early trends.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's report, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered Rs 2.01 crores on its second day, which was the first Saturday, by 6:30 PM. This brings the total earnings of the movie to Rs 4.71 crores.

Lokah Chapter 1 vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Who Is Leading

Given the early updates, it is evident that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is leading the box office game and is expected to beat Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam on the second day of release. It will be interesting to see if Hridayapoorvam will be able to pick up pace in the coming days.