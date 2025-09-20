Mirage Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Much Jeethu Joseph's Suspense Thriller Earn On Opening Day

Mirage Box Office Collection Day 1: The Malayalam film Mirage has garnered widespread praise from audiences. Fans hailed Jeethu Joseph's suspense thriller as the perfect weekend watch, praising its gripping storyline and compelling execution. The film centers around a couple whose lives take a dramatic turn after a tragic train accident claims the life of the woman's fiancé. However, she suspects there's more to the incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a tense journey to unravel a web of secrets and lies, leading to shocking revelations.

Since Mirage received much praise from the audience, let us take a look at how much the movie grossed at the box office on the opening day:

Mirage (Malayalam Film) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirage (Malayalam film) made the box office collection of Rs. 1 crore on the opening day (Day 1). Well, as per The Daily Jagran's report, Mirage is made on a budget of Rs. 14 crores. Therefore, 1 crore is not too good but not too bad for the movie. Let us further wait for the weekend report, as the surge is expected.

In Mirage, Abhirami's world collapses when her fiancé, Kiran, is declared dead in a train accident. But something doesn't add up. Refusing to accept the official story, she digs deeper-only to discover fragments of secrets he left behind, including a mysterious hard disk that many are desperate to find. As she teams up with investigative journalist Aswin, the line between truth and illusion blurs. Every clue uncovers a darker lie, and the closer they get to the truth, the more dangerous the game becomes. Mirage is a gripping tale of love, loss, and the illusions that hide in plain sight.