Operation Java Movie Review: This Realistic Crime Thriller Is Worth Your Time!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Balu Varghese, Lukman, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Tharun Moorthy

Operation Java is the crime thriller that features Balu Varghese and Lukman in the lead roles. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Tharun Moorthy, revolves around the concept of cyber crimes. Operation Java has been released in the theatres all over Kerala, thus becoming one of the first Malayalam films to go for a direct theatrical release after the long lockdown break.

Did the crime thriller impress the audiences? Read Operation Java movie review here, to know...

Plot

Antony and Vinay Dasan are unemployed yet talented B.Tech graduates, who are in search of a job. The youngsters help the cyber cell with the piracy issue of a popular film, by providing a solid piece of evidence. This paves the way for Antony and Vinay Dasan's entry into the cyber cell. The movie revolves around the duo's various encounters with cyber crimes.

Script & Direction

Tharun Moorthy, the young writer-filmmaker has made an excellent debut with Operation Java. The movie provides a realistic insight into the world of cyber crimes, which is a very rare sight among the plethora of crime thrillers the Malayalam film industry already has. Along with this theme, the film also deals with the lives of the daily wages workers, which is a refreshing take.

Despite having a highly realistic making style, the movie never slips into a docu-drama category and has emerged as a thoroughly engaging theatrical experience. Director Tharun deserves special applause for the excellent casting, that has used some of the most underrated and underutilized acting talents. However, the film has some minor flaws including the cliched treatment of the female characters, which could have been avoided.

Verdict

Operation Java is a realistic, enjoyable take on cyber crimes, which is a rare sight among the plethora of crime thrillers Malayalam cinema has. This film is worth your time.