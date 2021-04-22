Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho & Other Star Pravah Shows' Shooting Will Now Happen At These Locations!

Ever since the Maharashtra government banned shooting in the state due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, makers of TV shows are following plan B by relocating their shoots outside Maharashtra. For the unversed, several Hindi shows have already started working in cities like Hyderabad, Goa, Bikaner, Jaipur and so on. And now, the Marathi TV industry is also doing the same to present uninterrupted entertainment to the viewers.

Recently, we have received a complete list of Star Pravah shows, which will be shot outside Maharashtra amid lockdown in the state. Interestingly, the makers have preferred Silvasa, Goa and Rajkot as shooting locations amid the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Here's is where Star Pravah shows will be shot outside Maharashtra

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta - Goa

Rang Maza Vegla - Goa

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - Silvasa

Swabhimaan - Silvasa

Sahkutumb Sahaparivar - Silvasa

Mulgi Zali Ho - Silvasa

Saang Too Ahess Ka - Silvasa

Phulala Sugandha Maticha - Rajkot

Notably, the makers will take care of all the precautionary measures and follow COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government. Apart from these shows, makers have also created episode banks to provide entertainment to the audience. After all, during the first phase of lockdown in 2020, shootings were halted from March to July. Hence, the entertainment industry had faced a major loss.

Talking about Star Pravah, the channel has recently telecast Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021. In the ceremony, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho and Sahkutumb Sahaparivar bagged several honours. It was indeed a celebratory moment for artists.

Now, after restarting work on new locations, it would be interesting to see how the makers will present the sets in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned!