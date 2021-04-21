Majha Hoshil Na, Devmanus & Other Zee Marathi Shows To Be Shot Outside Maharashtra; Here’s What We Know

After Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a lockdown on the evening of Gudi Padwa 2021, various activities in the state including shootings of TV shows, films and ads have been halted from April 15, 2021. Because of this, the makers of various Hindi daily soaps have relocated their shooting locations to cities like Hyderabad, Goa, Bikaner and so on. Following their footsteps, Zee Marathi is also planning to shift their shows' shooting locations outside Maharashtra.

Recently, a source close to the channel informed Filmibeat that the teams of Zee Marathi's shows are planning to shoot the upcoming episodes in Gujarat, Goa, Belgaum and so on. The source said, "The team is currently working on the schedule of actors and planning to decide the locations so that viewers can enjoy smooth entertainment from their side. Gujarat's Silvasa, Vapi, Valsad, Goa, Belgaum are the preferred locations for the shoot. But everything will be decided after the meeting, which could be held in two days."

So, we will have to wait for the official confirmation from Zee Marathi. Meanwhile, the Zee Marathi Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai last month. It was hosted by Kiran Gaikwad and Shashank Ketkar. Interestingly, shows like Majha Hoshil Na, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and Devmanus bagged maximum awards at the ceremony.

Coming back to the current situation in Maharashtra, positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the state day by day. The Chief Minister of the state is all set to announce a complete lockdown tonight. So far, government has allowed shops of vegetables, milk, grocery, meat and bakery to open between 7 am to 11 am only. The municipal corporations and police of all the districts of Maharashtra are constantly appealing to the people not to roam out without any reason.

Also Read : Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Majha Hoshil Na, Devmanus Bag The Top Honours

Also Read : Gudi Padwa 2021 Exclusive! Virajas Kulkarni & Gautami Deshpande Share Sweet Memories Of Marathi New Year