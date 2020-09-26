Abhijeet Khandkekar Urges People To Wear Mask Like Their ‘Innerwear’

Abhijeet Kandkekar, who is known for playing a ruthless character Gurunath Subhedar in Zee Marathi's Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, recently shared a witty post on his Instagram story about wearing mask amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In the post, Abhijeet shared a witty yet important advice to fans to wear mask like their 'innerwear'.

Yes, you read that right! Abhijeet Khandkekar wrote in Marathi, "मास्कचा उपयोग अगदी चड्डी सारखाच करा (Wear your mask like your innerwear)."

1) सगळ्यांसमोर काढू नका! (Do not remove in front of everyone)

2) घातल्याशिवाय बाहेर पडू नका! (Do not go outdoors without wearing it)

3) सारखी सारखी ऍडजस्ट करू नका! (Don't adjust it again and again)

4) घसरू देऊ नका! (Don't let it slip)

5) अगदी स्वच्छ ठेवा! (Keep it clean)

6) रोजची रोज बदला आणि जुनी धुवायला टाका! (Change and wash it everyday)

7) भोकं पडलेली वापरू नका! (Don't use it if it has holes)

8) आपली कोणाला देऊ नका आणि दुसऱ्यांची वापरू नका...!!! (Don't exchange it with anyone)."

Well, the Marathi actor's gesture of spreading awareness with a hint of humour is praiseworthy. Being a former Radio Jockey, he knows how to connect with the audiences. Earlier, Abhijeet even shared his pictures of wearing mask on the sets of his current show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

Along with the handsome star, the daily soap also stars Anita Date-Kelkar, Rasika Sunil, Advait Dadarkar and Ruchira Jadhav in key roles. The actor was last seen in Marathi show, Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. He has even featured in popular Marathi films like Dhyanimani, Dhol Taashe, Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda, Me Pan Sachin and so on.

