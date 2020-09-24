Actress Nivedita Saraf From Aggabai Sasubai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actress Nivedita Saraf, who is currently working in Zee Marathi's show Aggabai Sasubai, tested positive for COVID-19. The actress confirmed the same by releasing a video of herself through Zee Marathi's Instagram handle and revealed that she is under self-isolation.

Notably, rest of the cast and crew on the sets have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19. For the unversed, the show also stars renowned actors like Dr Girish Oak, Tejashri Pradhan, and Ashutosh Patki in pivotal roles. Thankfully, they all tested negative for the same.

In the video, Nivedita Saraf informed that she developed minor symptoms on September 16, and immediately underwent COVID-19 test on September 17. After a couple of days, the reports came positive, and since then, the actress isolated herself in her bedroom. Nivedita also informed that her actor-husband Ashok Saraf has tested negative for COVID-19.

On the other hand, a source close to the show Aggabai Sasubai told Times of India, "We are not shooting since 15th September and soon Nivedita will complete her quarantine period and join the shoot. She is not at all serious and is recovering quickly."

Meanwhile, Nivedita has worked in many popular Marathi films like Navari Mile Navryala, Pheka Pheki, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi and so on. She has also featured in Hindi films like Narasimha, King Uncle, Apnapan and many more. In her latest TV show Aggabai Sasubai, Nivedita is playing a mother of a notorious character Soham aka Babdya played by Ashutosh Patki.

A couple of days ago, veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who was shooting for Sony Marathi's show Aai Mazi Kalubai, died of COVID-19. Her last rites was performed by her co-star Alka Kubal in Satara.

