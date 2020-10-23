Actress Deepali Sayed Receives Rape And Death Threat; Mumbai Police Arrest Accused

On October 18 (Sunday), Mumbai police arrested one person for allegedly issuing rape and death threats to renowned Marathi actress Deepali Sayed. The Oshiwara cops have arrested the accused who has been identified as Sandeep Wagh from Ahmednagar. According to Times of India report, he had been allegedly troubling Deepali for almost a year.

Deepali Sayed had reportedly gone to Ahmednagar in 2019 to participate in a protest over water issues. At that time, Sandeep Wagh took her contact number from someone and started messaging and calling her constantly for no reason. Frustrated with the calls and messages, the actress blocked his number. Shockingly, he again called her on October 4, but she didn't realize it was him.

On-call, he requested her to be present for a birthday party in Pathardi, Ahmednagar. On his request, Deepali Sayed informed him that she charges Rs 1 lakh to attend the event. Surprised with her demand, the accused started abusing her. She later warned him of registering a police complaint, but the accused threatened to rape and kill her if she comes to Ahmednagar.

After receiving the threat call, she informed her brother about the same and gave him the accused's number. When Deepali's brother contacted him, Sandeep started abusing him too and alleged that she provides drugs. Eventually, Deepali Sayed filed a complaint against the accused in Oshiwara Police Station. Police informed the media that the court has ordered the accused to stay in police custody.

