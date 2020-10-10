    For Quick Alerts
      Director Kanchan Adhikari’s Mother And Devotional Singer Kusum Sharad Gharpure Passes Away At 86

      Popular Marathi director and producer Kanchan Adhikari's mother and devotional singer Kusum Sharad Gharpure passed away today (October 10) due to age-related ailments. She was 86. Kusum Gharpure breathed her last in the early hours at her residence in Vile Parle (East), Mumbai.

      The veteran singer's last rites will be performed today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (West). She is survived by a daughter and a son. Kusum Gharpure's demise is indeed a big loss for the Marathi film industry.

      Kanchan Adhikari and her mother Kusum Sharad Gharpure

      For the unversed, Kusum had started her singing career at the age of 10 and sung many devotional songs in Marathi. After gaining success, she also performed on various devotional programs and radio shows. Kusum's daughter Kanchan, is a renowned director in Marathi film industry. She has directed films like Mokala Shwaas, Kiran Kulkarni vs Kiran Kulkarni, Manini and so on.

      May Kusum Gharpure's soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
      X