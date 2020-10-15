    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Actress Seema Deo Suffers From Alzheimer’s; Son Ajinkkya Deo Requests Fans To Pray For Her

      By
      |

      Veteran actress Seema Deo has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Her actor-son Ajinkkya Deo informed fans about the actress' health on Twitter.

      Seema Deo

      Yesterday, Ajinkkya took to Twitter and asked fans and well-wishers to pray for his mother. He wrote, "My mother Shrimati. Seema Deo doyen of marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer's we the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being."

      Ajinkkya Deos tweet

      After Ajinkkya Deo's tweet, fans started pouring messages on Twitter for Seema Deo's speedy recovery. Overwhelmed with fans' gesture, the Maherchi Sadi actor later thanked people for their wishes for his mother.

      He wrote, "I on behalf of the entire Deo family Thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai ... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all."

      Ajinkkya Deos tweet

      Seema Deo is 78-year-old and has predominantly worked in Marathi and Hindi films. The actress has featured in Marathi movies such as Jagachya Pathivar, Haa Mazha Marg Eklaa, Vardakshina and many others. The actress has even worked in popular Hindi films like Anand, Naseeb Apna Apna, Sansar and so on.

      Also Read : Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away Of COVID-19; Renuka Shahane Pens Emotional Note

      Seema Deo is married to actor-director Ramesh Deo. The duo has two sons - Ajinkkya Deo and Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo.

      Also Read : Marathi Actor Avinash Kharshikar Passes Away

      We wish Seema Deo gets well soon!

      Read more about: seema deo alzheimers ajinkkya deo
      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X