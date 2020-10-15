Actress Seema Deo Suffers From Alzheimer’s; Son Ajinkkya Deo Requests Fans To Pray For Her

Veteran actress Seema Deo has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Her actor-son Ajinkkya Deo informed fans about the actress' health on Twitter.

Yesterday, Ajinkkya took to Twitter and asked fans and well-wishers to pray for his mother. He wrote, "My mother Shrimati. Seema Deo doyen of marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer's we the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being."

After Ajinkkya Deo's tweet, fans started pouring messages on Twitter for Seema Deo's speedy recovery. Overwhelmed with fans' gesture, the Maherchi Sadi actor later thanked people for their wishes for his mother.

He wrote, "I on behalf of the entire Deo family Thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai ... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all."

Seema Deo is 78-year-old and has predominantly worked in Marathi and Hindi films. The actress has featured in Marathi movies such as Jagachya Pathivar, Haa Mazha Marg Eklaa, Vardakshina and many others. The actress has even worked in popular Hindi films like Anand, Naseeb Apna Apna, Sansar and so on.

Seema Deo is married to actor-director Ramesh Deo. The duo has two sons - Ajinkkya Deo and Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo.

We wish Seema Deo gets well soon!